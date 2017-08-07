Public invited to national monument management workshop in Shin Pond Aug. 8

If you’ve been curious about the management of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, or want to have your voice heard, you’ll have that opportunity at a workshop that will be held Aug. 8 at Shin Pond Village. The meeting, which will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., will cover just the Lower Shin Pond Area.

According to a press release from monument superintendent Tim Hudson, the workshop follows a series of listening sessions that were held during September of 2016 in the Katahdin region.

“At those sessions, local Shin Pond residents raised questions concerning the possible development and management of the monument lands around Lower Shin Pond,” the press release said. “In particular, they were concerned about what developments would be allowed, but would not be required, by the previous owner, Elliotsville Plantation, Incorporated, as recorded in the deed language. They were also concerned about public access to the area.

“On Aug. 8, Park managers will meet with Shin Pond property owners, local government officials and other members of the community to listen and discuss those particular topics, as well as any other questions concerning the monument in the Lower Shin Pond area,” the release said. “EPI representatives will also be in attendance. The meeting will be held at Shin Pond Village. The public is invited to attend.”

For further information, call 456-6001.