Know a legendary Maine guide? Nominate them for the ‘Wiggie’ award

If you’ve ever employed the services of a registered Maine guide, you’ve treated yourself to one of the state’s best outdoor traditions. For generations, guides have taken their “sports” into the woods and onto our waters, introducing many to a way of life they didn’t know existed.

Wilmot “Wiggie” Robinson stands near the West Branch of the Penobscot River in 2003. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and the Maine Professional Guides Association are seeking nominations for the 2018 Wilmot “Wiggie” Robinson Legendary Guide Award. (BDN file photo by John Holyoke)

Among those guides are a few that eventually rise to “legendary” status. Chances are, you know one or two who fall into this category.

If you do, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and the Maine Professional Guides Association want to hear from you, as they’re accepting nominations for this year’s Wilmot “Wiggie” Robinson Legendary Maine Guide Award.

If you want to earn more and download a nomination form, you can find it here.

Robinson was honored posthumously with the award that carries his name in 2010, as was fellow guide Gil Gilpatrick. That pair was followed by winners Gary Gorson (2011), Gardner Defoe (2012), Matt Libby (2013), Don Dudley (2014), Dan Legere (2015), Richard Scribner (2016) and Don Helstrom Jr. (2017).

The 2018 award will be presented to the winner at the annual Maine Professional Guides Association banquet in 2018.

