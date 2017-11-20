Maine hunters: What do you think about the U.S. ban on elephant trophy imports?

Late last week, the Trump administration announced its intention to begin allowing the importation of “trophies” taken from African elephants, a practice that had been banned in 2014.

Over the weekend, that decision became more muddied, as the president tweeted his intention to study the matter more fully before any ban was lifted.

Today, the BDN is interested in hearing from Maine hunters, and sharing your thoughts with our readers.

Specifically, we want to know what you think about the ban. Should the U.S. allow elephant tusks to be imported by hunters?

And more generally, how do you feel about trophy hunting in general, whether it occurs here in Maine or overseas?

Though we’re interested in all Mainers’ opinions, today we’re specifically targeting hunters.

If you’ve got an opinion on the matter, please respond to jholyoke@bangordailynews. Or if you’d rather talk about the issue in person, you can call 990-8214.