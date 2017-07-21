State increases number of any-deer permits by 20,295; lottery now open

Outdoor Recreation
By

If you’re hoping to increase your odds this deer season and are hoping that you’ll receive a coveted “any-deer” permit that will allow you to target does, should you choose, there’s some good news this morning.

A one-antlered deer takes center stage among several others near Stratton back in 2013. A landowner was regularly feeding the deer and people often stopped by to take photos of the hungry herd. (Photo courtesy of Alyssa Urquhart)

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has announced that for 2017, a total of 66.050 any-deer permits will be issued.

That’s an increase of 20,295 from last year’s 45,755 any-deer permits.

Permits will be issued in 22 of the state’s Wildlife Management Districts. If you’re interested in applying, you can do so at this link.

The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.

And stay tuned next week; I’m hoping to cross paths with the state’s head deer biologist so that we can provide some context to this significant increase in permits.

 

John Holyoke

About John Holyoke

John Holyoke has been enjoying himself in Maine's great outdoors since he was a kid. Today, he's the Outdoors editor for the BDN, a job that allows him to meet up with Maine outdoors enthusiasts in their natural habitat. The stories he gathers provide fodder for his columns, and this blog.