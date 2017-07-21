State increases number of any-deer permits by 20,295; lottery now open

If you’re hoping to increase your odds this deer season and are hoping that you’ll receive a coveted “any-deer” permit that will allow you to target does, should you choose, there’s some good news this morning.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has announced that for 2017, a total of 66.050 any-deer permits will be issued.

That’s an increase of 20,295 from last year’s 45,755 any-deer permits.

Permits will be issued in 22 of the state’s Wildlife Management Districts. If you’re interested in applying, you can do so at this link.

The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.

And stay tuned next week; I’m hoping to cross paths with the state’s head deer biologist so that we can provide some context to this significant increase in permits.