Kenduskeag update: Six Mile Falls is raging

Outdoor Recreation
By

On Saturday morning, hundreds of paddlers (along with thousands of spectators) will head to the water for the 51st running of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

The Kenduskeag was raging at Six Mile Falls on Monday morning. (John Holyoke photo)

And as happens every year, potential participants have begun to wonder what the stream will hold in store for them this year.

The water is well up the bank at Six Mile Falls. (John Holyoke photo)

Those of us who live near Bangor are lucky: We can visit the stream and take a look for ourselves. For those farther from town, it’s not so simple.

With that in mind, I headed to Six Mile Falls today to take a few photos that I could show to potential paddlers. And as you can see, the water is raging at the popular viewing spot six miles from downtown Bangor.

How will that water hold up as race day approaches? We’ll keep you posted.

But for now, it looks like participants may enjoy a speedy trip downstream this year!

If you’re looking to register for the race, you can do so here.

John Holyoke

About John Holyoke

John Holyoke has been enjoying himself in Maine's great outdoors since he was a kid. Today, he's the Outdoors editor for the BDN, a job that allows him to meet up with Maine outdoors enthusiasts in their natural habitat. The stories he gathers provide fodder for his columns, and this blog.