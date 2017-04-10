Kenduskeag update: Six Mile Falls is raging

On Saturday morning, hundreds of paddlers (along with thousands of spectators) will head to the water for the 51st running of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

And as happens every year, potential participants have begun to wonder what the stream will hold in store for them this year.

Those of us who live near Bangor are lucky: We can visit the stream and take a look for ourselves. For those farther from town, it’s not so simple.

With that in mind, I headed to Six Mile Falls today to take a few photos that I could show to potential paddlers. And as you can see, the water is raging at the popular viewing spot six miles from downtown Bangor.

How will that water hold up as race day approaches? We’ll keep you posted.

But for now, it looks like participants may enjoy a speedy trip downstream this year!

If you’re looking to register for the race, you can do so here.