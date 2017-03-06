Author of book about North Pond Hermit to speak in Bangor

Over the past several months, the BDN has proudly presented some thought-provoking and entertaining events in its Dirigo Speaks series. We hope you’ll make a plan to join us on Friday as we host the latest installment: Michael Finkel, author of “The Stranger in the Woods, The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit” will appear at Bangor Public Library.

Finkel is the journalist who was granted interviews with Christopher Knight — dubbed “The North Pond Hermit” — after Knight was captured after 27 years living in the woods, and surviving by stealing food and supplies that he needed.

The evening with Finkel will run from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are free, but seats are limited. Send an email to events@bangordailynews.com or call Kelly Donnelly at 990-8021 to reserve a spot.

Doors will open at 5:30, and I’ll introduce Finkel at 6 p.m. After a brief presentation by Finkel, Sarah Walker Caron, BDN senior editor features, will moderate a question and answer session with the author. Audience questions will follow, and at 7 p.m., Finkel will be available to sign books, which will also be available for purchase.

“‘Dirigo Speaks’ is about bringing local communities together to hear from the people shaping the stories and news of our great state,” said Donnelly, the BDN’s events and brand coordinator. “Michael Finkel took one of the most popular news stories of Maine in the last five years and was able to connect with Christopher Knight in a way that no other interviewer could. BDN Events is excited to bring this internationally known author to Bangor for this exciting addition to the Dirigo Speaks series.”