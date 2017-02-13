It’s snowy — let’s plan to go ice fishing

So, a blizzard is raging outside, nearly two feet of wind-blown snow has already piled up, and I’m sitting here thinking about … ice fishing?

Sure.

We live here in Maine, after all, and one of the things we signed on for when we decided we wanted to refer to us by that most noble of titles — Mainer — was this: The weather’s going to be awful at times.

And in true Mainer fashion, we shrug that off and go find something fun to do outside.

So here are three options for the coming weekend. Don’t let that next storm, which we’re supposed to get Wednesday into Thursday, worry you.

Get out there! Have fun! Be a Mainer!

Up in Milo, folks will be flocking to local lakes Feb. 18-19 for the 55th annual Schoodic Laske Ice Fishing Derby. The proceeds benefit the Milo Fire Department charities and anglers can fish Schoodic, Ebeemee, Seboeis and Boyd lakes. Call 943-2303 or 943-2785 for info, or go to trcmaine.org.

A bit farther north, the Island Falls Ice Fishing Derby will be held Saturday and Sunday on Mattawamkeag Lake and Pleasant Pond. You can register and weigh in at Jerry’s Food Store on Houlton Street.

And if you’re looking for a fun and easy way to introduce kids to the sport of ice fishing, head over to Brewer for the Penobscot County Conservation Association’s family ice fishing day. Fishing will be provided for toddlers through those age 15, and the holes will be pre-drilled, with traps pre-placed. Kids need to be accompanied by an adult, but there will be plenty of experienced fishermen and women on hand to teach kids (and adults) the ropes.