Kids with big fish: Some more pics from the Long Lake derby

Last week we shared some photos of the adult winners of the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, and many BDN readers took the time to check out the massive fish that were caught during this year’s event.
Sam Dufresne, winning landlocked salmon, 4 pounds, 10.2 ounces. (Photo courtesy of the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby)
But the young anglers who participated also caught some great fish. Today we’ll share photos of the youth — 13 years old and younger — winners.
Ryan L’Italien, first place lake trout, 4 pounds, 1.8 ounces. . (Photo courtesy of the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby)
Kadent McDougal, first place brook trout, 1 pound, 8.8 ounces. . (Photo courtesy of the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby)
Sabrina Pelletier, largest perch overall — not a youth category — 1 pound, 5.6 ounces. . (Photo courtesy of the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby)