Ice fishing fever: 8-year-old girl catches big Down East bass

Fishing, Outdoor Recreation, ,
By

How’s your ice fishing season going? Catching fish? Catching big fish? Want to share photos of your catch with BDN readers? Of course you do!

Brooklyn Daley, 8, shows off the big bass she caught while fishing a Down East lake recently. (Photo courtesy of Tim Daley)

Brooklyn Daley, 8, shows off the big bass she caught while fishing a Down East lake recently. (Photo courtesy of Tim Daley)

A few weeks back, I mentioned that we’d love to share some of those photos with our readers, and it didn’t take long before Tim Daley checked in with this photo of his 8-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daley, with this nice bass.

Tim Daley was a bit secretive, saying that Brooklyn caught the bass on “a Down East lake.” She used a shiner for bait, and caught the bass while using a tip-up. The fish weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces.

Congrats to Brooklyn!

Now it’s your turn: If you’ve been having some success out on our frozen lakes and ponds, send your photos and a short story along to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com.

Thanks in advance for your help, and remember to be safe while you’re out on the ice.

John Holyoke

About John Holyoke

John Holyoke has been enjoying himself in Maine's great outdoors since he was a kid. Today, he's the Outdoors editor for the BDN, a job that allows him to meet up with Maine outdoors enthusiasts in their natural habitat. The stories he gathers provide fodder for his columns, and this blog.