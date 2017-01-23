Ice fishing fever: 8-year-old girl catches big Down East bass

How’s your ice fishing season going? Catching fish? Catching big fish? Want to share photos of your catch with BDN readers? Of course you do!

A few weeks back, I mentioned that we’d love to share some of those photos with our readers, and it didn’t take long before Tim Daley checked in with this photo of his 8-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daley, with this nice bass.

Tim Daley was a bit secretive, saying that Brooklyn caught the bass on “a Down East lake.” She used a shiner for bait, and caught the bass while using a tip-up. The fish weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces.

Congrats to Brooklyn!

Now it’s your turn: If you’ve been having some success out on our frozen lakes and ponds, send your photos and a short story along to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com.

Thanks in advance for your help, and remember to be safe while you’re out on the ice.