Messalonskee Lake trees good for snowmobile safety, but not a universal cure

Earlier this week I saw a newspaper report that caught my eye. Ice anglers on Messalonskee Lake in Oakland had “planted” 15 discarded Christmas trees on the lake, marking the ice as unsafe in hopes of making sure that snowmobilers don’t drive into the open water closer to shore.

That’s what happened on Jan. 7, when a Massachusetts sledder died on the lake. And that incident prompted the ice anglers into action.

Earlier today, I was talking with a BDN editor about the Messalonskee Lake trees. He was intrigued — as I was — and he asked me to share a few thoughts.

Here goes.

The Messalonskee are a knee-jerk reaction to an unfathomable tragedy. The crash that claimed the life of Richard Dumont took place during daytime hours. Locals say the ice in that part of the lake is always thin, if there’s any ice at all.

Will those trees prevent another snowmobiler from driving any closer to shore, where the outlet stream keeps the ice thin?

Absolutely.

Unfortunately, that’s just one lake out of thousands here in Maine. And when it comes down to it, snowmobilers, ice skaters and anglers — all recreationists — are largely on our own whenever we step onto a frozen lake, pond or river.

On many lakes I’ve fished, it’s a common practice to snip a few tree boughs and scatter them around the hole left behind when an ice shack has been removed. Those serve as markers for sledders, and can make a big difference.

But it’s incumbent upon all of us, as recreational users, to realize that hazards exist. It’s vital that we research the lakes and ponds we want to visit, and to recognize that not all hazards will be marked by signs,or boughs.

Or, for that matter, discarded Christmas trees.

What the Messalonskee tree crew has done is admirable. These ice anglers just want to make a difference, and make their local lake a little bit safer.

But remember: In the end, our safety is up to us. All hazards won’t be adequately marked. Sometimes, conditions can change from perfectly safe to downright dangerous in a matter of seconds.

For sledders, that means that traveling at a safe speed, with others, is essential.

Just a few thoughts to consider.