Maine adds 73 moose calves to project; Vermont joins in on study

Back in 2014, crews began capturing and collaring Maine moose as part of a research project aimed at shedding more light on the state’s herd. Last week, another 73 moose calves were successfully added to that study group.

A helicopter crew from Native Range Capture Services of Elko, Nevada, was in Maine last week to perform that work; the addition of this year’s moose, which follows three previous years of capture-and-collar efforts, brings the total number of collared moose to 162 in Maine, according to a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife press release.

Maine and New Hampshire have been conducting this moose research since 2014. This year, Vermont began capturing and collaring moose as well.

The collars are expected to transmit location signals for four years. If the collar does not move for a predetermined period of time, it transmits a “mortality signal” and biologists scramble to the site in order to determine the cause of the moose’s death.

In many of the past deaths of moose calves, the chief culprit has been identified as an infestation of winter ticks.

The moose in Maine are captured in two study areas. One is in northern Aroostook County, while another is in northern Somerset County.

According to the DIF&W news release, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont are sharing information gathered during the study. That data will provide biologists insight into moose survival in different habitats, conditions and in areas of different moose densities.