Maine adds 73 moose calves to project; Vermont joins in on study

Hunting, ,
By

Back in 2014, crews began capturing and collaring Maine moose as part of a research project aimed at shedding more light on the state’s herd. Last week, another 73 moose calves were successfully added to that study group.

IFW biologists and aerial capture crews captured and collared 73 moose calves last week, including these two twin calves. Calves were netted, collared and weighed, tick counts were conducted and blood, hair and fecal samples collected. (Photo courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife).

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologists and aerial capture crews captured and collared 73 moose calves last week, including these two twin calves. Calves were netted, collared and weighed, tick counts were conducted and blood, hair and fecal samples collected. (Photo courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife).

A helicopter crew from Native Range Capture Services of Elko, Nevada, was in Maine last week to perform that work; the addition of this year’s moose, which follows three previous years of capture-and-collar efforts, brings the total number of collared moose to 162 in Maine, according to a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife press release.

Maine and New Hampshire have been conducting this moose research since 2014. This year, Vermont began capturing and collaring moose as well.

The collars are expected to transmit location signals for four years. If the collar does not move for a predetermined period of time, it transmits a “mortality signal” and biologists scramble to the site in order to determine the cause of the moose’s death.

In many of the past deaths of moose calves, the chief culprit has been identified as an infestation of winter ticks.

The moose in Maine are captured in two study areas. One is in northern Aroostook County, while another is in northern Somerset County.

According to the DIF&W news release, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont are sharing information gathered during the study. That data will provide biologists insight into moose survival in different habitats, conditions and in areas of different moose densities.

 

John Holyoke

About John Holyoke

John Holyoke has been enjoying himself in Maine's great outdoors since he was a kid. Today, he's the Outdoors editor for the BDN, a job that allows him to meet up with Maine outdoors enthusiasts in their natural habitat. The stories he gathers provide fodder for his columns, and this blog.