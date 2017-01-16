Let us share your fishing photos!

After a few frigid evenings, last week’s winter thaw is just a memory, and Maine’s lakes and ponds have generally donned their winter coats again.

That means that while snowmobilers in certain parts of the state are waiting for a good storm, ice anglers can still find suitable spots to fish with their families.

If you’ve been out and about over the past couple of weeks — and if you’ve had some luck — we want to hear your story. Even more importantly, we want to see your big fish photos … or your stunning sunrise-on-the-lake photos … or any other photos that illustrate the great Maine tradition of fishing on the “hard water.”

Our readers love living vicariously through the adventures of others, and we’d love to share your photos and stories with others who haven’t had the chance to get out to their favorite spots.

You can pass photos and details along to me at jholyoke@bangordailynews.com. I look forward to hearing from you!